Golf results for Wednesday
Golf results for Wednesday

HOLE IN ONE

Den Sur

THE LINKS AT IRELAND GROVE

Den Sur used a 7-iron to ace the 80-yard seventh hole for an ace on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Gary Weilbacher was a witness.

Emily Boresi

AT LAKESIDE C.C.

Emily Boresi used a 6-iron to ace the 131-yard first hole for an ace on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Witnesses were Kevin Anderson, John Patkunas and Missy Leverton.

DJ Norman

AT IRONWOOD G.C.

DJ Norman of Roanoke aced the 185-yard 16th hole with a 6-iron on Monday, May 17, 2021. James Oh and William Ross were witnesses.

