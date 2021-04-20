 Skip to main content
Golf results for Wednesday
Golf results for Wednesday

Dan Wilcox

At Crestwicke Country Club

Dan Wilcox used a 9-iron to ace the 120-yard 13th hole on Sunday, April 18, 2021. It was his second career ace. Witnesses were Larry Lake, Tom Baer and Kevin Schultz.

