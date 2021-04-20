Golf results for Wednesday

GOLF
HOLE IN ONE
Dan Wilcox
At Crestwicke Country Club
Dan Wilcox used a 9-iron to ace the 120-yard 13th hole on Sunday, April 18, 2021. It was his second career ace. Witnesses were Larry Lake, Tom Baer and Kevin Schultz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today