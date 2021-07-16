Golf results from Friday

GOLF
B-N TWO-MAN
BEST POSITION
AT IRONWOOD GOLF COURSE
OPEN DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Upper bracket
Quarterfinals
Mike Henry-Rob Wuethrich def. Joe Rieger-Logan Stauffer, 1-up
John McGrew-Tyler McNeely def. Ben Kilborn-Brian Zimmerman, 2 and 1
Lower bracket
Second round
Matt Specht-Dallas Koth def. Matt Gumm-Matt Maskel, 20 holes
Quarterfinals
Tom Kearfott-Mike Cushing def. Alan Bardwell-Tyler Weaver, 19 holes
FIRST FLIGHT
Semifinals
Blake Foster-Brendan Short def. Derek McGee-Snyder, 3 and 2
SECOND FLIGHT
Semifinals
Michael-Brian Cavanaugh def. Nick Kronmiller-Nick Manning, 19 holes
Cameron Magsamen-Brad Stewart def. Greg Kahwaji-David Reiss, 2 and 1
THIRD FLIGHT
Semifinals
Mike Pippen-Heath Littrel def. Rich Strle-Rusty Bledsoe, 1-up
SENIOR DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Semifinals
Mike Wieting-Kraig Komnick def. Joe Blumenshine-Al Bates, 3 and 2
Willis Nowell-Glen Bledsoe def. Carl Clover-Ron Carmona, 7 and 5