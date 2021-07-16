 Skip to main content
Golf results from Friday

GOLF AGATE PHOTO
GOLF

B-N TWO-MAN

BEST POSITION

AT IRONWOOD GOLF COURSE

OPEN DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Upper bracket

Quarterfinals

Mike Henry-Rob Wuethrich def. Joe Rieger-Logan Stauffer, 1-up

John McGrew-Tyler McNeely def. Ben Kilborn-Brian Zimmerman, 2 and 1

Lower bracket

Second round

Matt Specht-Dallas Koth def. Matt Gumm-Matt Maskel, 20 holes

Quarterfinals

Tom Kearfott-Mike Cushing def. Alan Bardwell-Tyler Weaver, 19 holes

FIRST FLIGHT

Semifinals

Blake Foster-Brendan Short def. Derek McGee-Snyder, 3 and 2

SECOND FLIGHT

Semifinals

Michael-Brian Cavanaugh def. Nick Kronmiller-Nick Manning, 19 holes

Cameron Magsamen-Brad Stewart def. Greg Kahwaji-David Reiss, 2 and 1

THIRD FLIGHT

Semifinals

Mike Pippen-Heath Littrel def. Rich Strle-Rusty Bledsoe, 1-up 

SENIOR DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Semifinals

Mike Wieting-Kraig Komnick def. Joe Blumenshine-Al Bates, 3 and 2

Willis Nowell-Glen Bledsoe def. Carl Clover-Ron Carmona, 7 and 5

