Golf results from Friday

GOLF
Hole in one
Pat McCollam
At Highland Park Golf Course
Pat McCollam of Bloomington sank his tee shot on the 117-yard 10th hole on May 19, 2021. He used a 6-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Ken Watkins.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
