Golf results from Friday
agate

GOLF

Hole in one

Pat McCollam

At Highland Park Golf Course

Pat McCollam of Bloomington sank his tee shot on the 117-yard 10th hole on May 19, 2021. He used a 6-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Ken Watkins.

