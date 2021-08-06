Golf results from Friday

GOLF
HOLE IN ONE
Gary Tipsord
At Crestwicke C.C.
Gary Tipsord used a pitching wedge to ace the 133-yard fourth hole on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Witnesses were Tim Johnson, Kevin Braucht and Chad Durflinger.
Greg Hayward
The Links at Ireland Grove
Greg Hayward recorded an ace on the 104-yard seventh hole with a pitching wedge on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
