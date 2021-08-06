 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Golf results from Friday

  • 0
GOLF AGATE PHOTO
{{featured_button_text}}

GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

Gary Tipsord

At Crestwicke C.C.

Gary Tipsord used a pitching wedge to ace the 133-yard fourth hole on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Witnesses were Tim Johnson, Kevin Braucht and Chad Durflinger.

Greg Hayward 

The Links at Ireland Grove

Greg Hayward recorded an ace on the 104-yard seventh hole with a pitching wedge on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago Bears right guard James Daniels injury report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News