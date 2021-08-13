Golf results from Friday

GOLF
HOLE IN ONE
John Munn
THE LINKS AT IRELAND GROVE
John Munn of Normal used a 56-degree wedge to record his first career ace at the 97-yard fourth hole on his 20th birthday on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Michael Van Plew was a witness.
Par 72-144
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Michael Mounce;70-71-141
Mike Henry;69-73-142
Ben Kilborn;67-76-143
Logan Stauffer;72-71-143
Brevin Knight;72-71-143
Al Thompson;71-72-143
Tyler Weaver;69-76-145
Adam Baracani;71-74-145
Brian Zimmerman;72-73-145
Branden Mounce;70-76-146
Caleb Poindexter;72-75-147
Matt Maskel;72-75-147
Joe Rieger;73-74-147
Josh Wheeler;74-73-147
Cody Surma;76-75-151
Nicholas Heller;73-80-153
Tyler Schneider;71-82-153
Dan Lensing;74-79-153
Dallas Koth;75-79-154
Brady Quakenbush;73-81-154
Matt Galvan;73-82-155
Tom Oshinski;78-77-155
Michael Moser;77-79-156
Scott Prosser;75-84-159
Nathan Jackson;76-86-162
Greg Naleway;78-84-162
Nic Lenz;79-84-163
Brandon Duffy;80-87-167
Jared Wilcox;80-88-168
Logan Winn;76-94-170
Chris Vanspankeren;79-92-171
Chase Tomlinson;80-92-172
Rob Wuethrich;72-WD
Craig Bland;76-WD
FIRST FLIGHT
David Gaddy Jr.;82-74-156
Dustin Hoffmeier;82-84-166
Keagan Wurth;89-78-167
Jackson Yoder;83-87-170
Wesley Dazey;94-87-181
Sam Kahwaji;93-89-182
Justin Richardson;98-91-189
Austin Schwartz;84-WD