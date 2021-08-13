 Skip to main content
Golf results from Friday

GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

John Munn

THE LINKS AT IRELAND GROVE

John Munn of Normal used a 56-degree wedge to record his first career ace at the 97-yard fourth hole on his 20th birthday on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Michael Van Plew was a witness.

 

Par 72-144

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Michael Mounce;70-71-141

Mike Henry;69-73-142

Ben Kilborn;67-76-143

Logan Stauffer;72-71-143 

Brevin Knight;72-71-143

Al Thompson;71-72-143 

Tyler Weaver;69-76-145

Adam Baracani;71-74-145

Brian Zimmerman;72-73-145

Branden Mounce;70-76-146

Caleb Poindexter;72-75-147

Matt Maskel;72-75-147 

Joe Rieger;73-74-147 

Josh Wheeler;74-73-147 

Cody Surma;76-75-151

Nicholas Heller;73-80-153

Tyler Schneider;71-82-153

Dan Lensing;74-79-153 

Dallas Koth;75-79-154

Brady Quakenbush;73-81-154

Matt Galvan;73-82-155

Tom Oshinski;78-77-155 

Michael Moser;77-79-156 

Scott Prosser;75-84-159

Nathan Jackson;76-86-162

Greg Naleway;78-84-162

Nic Lenz;79-84-163

Brandon Duffy;80-87-167

Jared Wilcox;80-88-168 

Logan Winn;76-94-170

Chris Vanspankeren;79-92-171

Chase Tomlinson;80-92-172

Rob Wuethrich;72-WD

Craig Bland;76-WD

FIRST FLIGHT

David Gaddy Jr.;82-74-156

Dustin Hoffmeier;82-84-166

Keagan Wurth;89-78-167 

Jackson Yoder;83-87-170

Wesley Dazey;94-87-181

Sam Kahwaji;93-89-182

Justin Richardson;98-91-189 

Austin Schwartz;84-WD

