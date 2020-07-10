You are the owner of this article.
Golf results from Friday
GOLF

B-N TWO MAN

BEST POSITION

Qualifying

THE DEN AT FOX CREEK G.C.

Par 72

Friday scores in boldface

REGULAR DIVISION

J. Mounce-M. Mounce;59

Havens-Wickenhauser;61

G. Naleway-Morse;61

Henry-Wuethrich;61

Knight-Egbers;61

Thompson-Thompson;62

Kilborn-Zimmerman;63

Kearfott-Cushing;63

TJ Barger-Barker;63

McGrew-Gumm;64

Foster-Short;64

Cox-Walters;64

Haile-Hussong;65

Yoder-Tennison;65

Hodges-Dobbs;65

Lancaster-Elzy;66

Oshinski-Jackson;66

York-Lampe;67

Aslinger-B. Mounce;67

Mosele-Ummel;67

Boland-Hamilton;67

Beutow-Beutow;69

S. Barger-J. Barger;69

Baker-Palma;70

Ayers-Jennings;70

Sutton-Otto;71

Clover-B. Blumenshine;71

Shepard-Shepard;71

Lindsey-Schuster;71

Kindred-Kindred;71

Baer-Baer;72

Orgler-Nelson;72

Danielson-Stephey;72

Brucker-Brucker;72

Gassaway-Lowery;72

McGee-Couillard;73

McDowell-Shempf;73

Hunt-Hunt;73

Marker-Wieland;73

Thalgott-Newton;74

Stone-Tria;74

Zogg-Hendren;74

Perry-Kurtz;74

Williamson-Barlow;74

Boyd-Boyd;75

Scheets-John;75

Pacheco-Bogema;75

Tevis-Tevis;75

Bradshaw-Jones;75

Henry-Burns;75

Head-Preston;77

Ziebarth-Ziebarth;77

Outlaw-Barlow;77

Flohr-Hammons;77

Morris-Morris;77

Huette-Oleson;78

Lewis-Jacob;78

Cline-Kronmiller;78

Wurth-Mapugay;78

Matheis-Vieth;78 

Olivares-Walker;79

Davis-Phillip;80

Grizzle-Romer;80

Sellmyer-Johnson;81

Barry-Truty;86

SENIOR DIVISON

Barker-Wells;63

Bley-Hundman;66

Nalewajka-Nalewajka;68

Wieting-Komnick;68

Hermes-Bledsoe;69

McDowell-Jones;69

Kerfoot-Powell;70

Hampton-Peoples;71

Nicklas-Adler;71

Adcock-Wheeler;72

Cushing-Henrichs;72

Quackenbush-Tipsord;72

Ingold-Hering;73

Tobiasz-Wirth;76

Dickman-McGinnis;78

Matheis-Vieth;79

Marcotte-Holliday;81

Mason-Downes;81

 

