Golf results from Friday

GOLF
B-N TWO MAN
BEST POSITION
Qualifying
THE DEN AT FOX CREEK G.C.
Par 72
Friday scores in boldface
REGULAR DIVISION
J. Mounce-M. Mounce;59
Havens-Wickenhauser;61
G. Naleway-Morse;61
Henry-Wuethrich;61
Knight-Egbers;61
Thompson-Thompson;62
Kilborn-Zimmerman;63
Kearfott-Cushing;63
TJ Barger-Barker;63
McGrew-Gumm;64
Foster-Short;64
Cox-Walters;64
Haile-Hussong;65
Yoder-Tennison;65
Hodges-Dobbs;65
Lancaster-Elzy;66
Oshinski-Jackson;66
York-Lampe;67
Aslinger-B. Mounce;67
Mosele-Ummel;67
Boland-Hamilton;67
Beutow-Beutow;69
S. Barger-J. Barger;69
Baker-Palma;70
Ayers-Jennings;70
Sutton-Otto;71
Clover-B. Blumenshine;71
Shepard-Shepard;71
Lindsey-Schuster;71
Kindred-Kindred;71
Baer-Baer;72
Orgler-Nelson;72
Danielson-Stephey;72
Brucker-Brucker;72
Gassaway-Lowery;72
McGee-Couillard;73
McDowell-Shempf;73
Hunt-Hunt;73
Marker-Wieland;73
Thalgott-Newton;74
Stone-Tria;74
Zogg-Hendren;74
Perry-Kurtz;74
Williamson-Barlow;74
Boyd-Boyd;75
Scheets-John;75
Pacheco-Bogema;75
Tevis-Tevis;75
Bradshaw-Jones;75
Henry-Burns;75
Head-Preston;77
Ziebarth-Ziebarth;77
Outlaw-Barlow;77
Flohr-Hammons;77
Morris-Morris;77
Huette-Oleson;78
Lewis-Jacob;78
Cline-Kronmiller;78
Wurth-Mapugay;78
Matheis-Vieth;78
Olivares-Walker;79
Davis-Phillip;80
Grizzle-Romer;80
Sellmyer-Johnson;81
Barry-Truty;86
SENIOR DIVISON
Barker-Wells;63
Bley-Hundman;66
Nalewajka-Nalewajka;68
Wieting-Komnick;68
Hermes-Bledsoe;69
McDowell-Jones;69
Kerfoot-Powell;70
Hampton-Peoples;71
Nicklas-Adler;71
Adcock-Wheeler;72
Cushing-Henrichs;72
Quackenbush-Tipsord;72
Ingold-Hering;73
Tobiasz-Wirth;76
Dickman-McGinnis;78
Matheis-Vieth;79
Marcotte-Holliday;81
Mason-Downes;81
