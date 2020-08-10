You are the owner of this article.
Golf results from Monday
agate

Golf results from Monday

GOLF AGATE PHOTO
Jim Benson

GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

Kitty Malcom

At El Paso G.C.

Kitty Malcom of Bloomington made an ace on the 87-yard 17th hole on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, using a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Jeff Newman, Shelly Newman and Dick Shadday.

MEN'S CLUB

At Ironwood G.C.

Prune Juice League. Winners — R. Walber, D. Black, T. Hansen.

