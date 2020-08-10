Golf results from Monday

Return to homepage ×
GOLF
HOLE IN ONE
Kitty Malcom
At El Paso G.C.
Kitty Malcom of Bloomington made an ace on the 87-yard 17th hole on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, using a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Jeff Newman, Shelly Newman and Dick Shadday.
MEN'S CLUB
At Ironwood G.C.
Prune Juice League. Winners — R. Walber, D. Black, T. Hansen.
Jim Benson
Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
