Golf results from Monday
agate

Golf results from Monday

GOLF

Hole in one

Rob Wuethrich

At Crestwicke Country Club

Rob Wuethrich sank his only shot on the 140-yard fourth hole on May 31, 2021. He used a pitching wedge for his feat, which was witnessed by Ron Yoder, Dave Bratcher and Steve McManus.

