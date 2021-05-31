Golf results from Monday

GOLF
Hole in one
Rob Wuethrich
At Crestwicke Country Club
Rob Wuethrich sank his only shot on the 140-yard fourth hole on May 31, 2021. He used a pitching wedge for his feat, which was witnessed by Ron Yoder, Dave Bratcher and Steve McManus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today