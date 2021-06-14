 Skip to main content
Golf results from Monday

GOLF

B-N MATCH PLAY

FIRST-ROUND MATCHES

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Upper bracket

Parker Wisdom def. Evan Hutson, 5 and 3

Lower bracket

Mike Cushing def. Matt Gumm, 6 and 5

Adam Havens def. Parker Newton, 5 and 4

FIRST FLIGHT

Benjamin Hunt def. Derek Overton, 3 and 2 

