Golf results from Monday

GOLF
B-N MATCH PLAY
FIRST-ROUND MATCHES
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Upper bracket
Parker Wisdom def. Evan Hutson, 5 and 3
Lower bracket
Mike Cushing def. Matt Gumm, 6 and 5
Adam Havens def. Parker Newton, 5 and 4
FIRST FLIGHT
Benjamin Hunt def. Derek Overton, 3 and 2
