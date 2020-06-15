You are the owner of this article.
Golf results from Monday
Golf results from Monday

GOLF 

WOMEN'S CLUB

THE DEN AT FOX CREEK G.C.

Highland Park Ladies 18-Hole Golf Association. Play of day - Low net. Results - 1. M. Tweedie; 2. B. Mulcahy; 3. (tie) C. Tuggle, L. Jazo

