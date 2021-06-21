 Skip to main content
Golf results from Monday

GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

John Keck

At Prairie Vista G.C.

John Keck of Bloomington used a 9-iron to ace the 137-yard 15th hole on Friday, June 18, 2021. Jason Martens was a witness.

