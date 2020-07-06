You are the owner of this article.
Golf results from Monday
GOLF

WOMEN'S CLUB

AT EL PASO G.C.

Interclub Tournament. Results — 1. El Paso Golf Club (P. Ring, J. Berry, K. Miller, L. Messer, R. Schulthes, D. Abbott, L. Keehnen, P. Russell); 2. Crewstwicke Country Club 133; 3. Highland Park Golf Course 134; 4. Bloomington Country Club 137; 5. Weibring Golf Club 152.

Low teams — P. King, J. Berry, K. Miller, L. Messer (El Paso); K. Walsh, D. Cochran, H. Brickhouse, A. Carney (Crestwicke) 64.

MEN'S CLUB

AT IRONWOOD G.C.

Prune Juice League. Winners — B. Adcock, D. Harmer, W. Coatney, K. Mester 64.

HOLE IN ONE

Kevin Goreth

AT BLUEGRASS CREEK G.C.

Kevin Goreth of East Peoria used a 6-iron for an ace on the 153-yard sixth hole on Friday, July 4, 2020. 

