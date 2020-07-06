Golf results from Monday

GOLF
WOMEN'S CLUB
AT EL PASO G.C.
Interclub Tournament. Results — 1. El Paso Golf Club (P. Ring, J. Berry, K. Miller, L. Messer, R. Schulthes, D. Abbott, L. Keehnen, P. Russell); 2. Crewstwicke Country Club 133; 3. Highland Park Golf Course 134; 4. Bloomington Country Club 137; 5. Weibring Golf Club 152.
Low teams — P. King, J. Berry, K. Miller, L. Messer (El Paso); K. Walsh, D. Cochran, H. Brickhouse, A. Carney (Crestwicke) 64.
MEN'S CLUB
AT IRONWOOD G.C.
Prune Juice League. Winners — B. Adcock, D. Harmer, W. Coatney, K. Mester 64.
HOLE IN ONE
Kevin Goreth
AT BLUEGRASS CREEK G.C.
Kevin Goreth of East Peoria used a 6-iron for an ace on the 153-yard sixth hole on Friday, July 4, 2020.
