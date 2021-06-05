Golf results from Saturday

GOLF
Hole in one
Brad Slater
At Atlanta - North Greens
Brad Slater sank his tee shot on the 160-yard eighth hole on May 30, 2021. He used a 9-wood for his feat, which was witnessed by Todd Israel, Trevor Oldham, Charlie Schultz and Ed Sympson.
Karen Wieland
At El Paso Golf Club
Karen Wieland of Normal required only one shot to complete the 153-yard ninth hole on June 5, 2021. She used a driver. Witnesses were Kathy Miller, Lisa Apple and Donna Moritz.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
