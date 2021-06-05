 Skip to main content
Golf results from Saturday

GOLF

Hole in one

Brad Slater

At Atlanta - North Greens

Brad Slater sank his tee shot on the 160-yard eighth hole on May 30, 2021. He used a 9-wood for his feat, which was witnessed by Todd Israel, Trevor Oldham, Charlie Schultz and Ed Sympson.

Karen Wieland

At El Paso Golf Club

Karen Wieland of Normal required only one shot to complete the 153-yard ninth hole on June 5, 2021. She used a driver. Witnesses were Kathy Miller, Lisa Apple and Donna Moritz.

