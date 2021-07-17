Golf results from Saturday

GOLF
B-N TWO-MAN
BEST POSITION
AT IRONWOOD GOLF COURSE
OPEN DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Semifinals
Upper bracket
Mike Henry-Rob Wuethrich def. John McGrew-Tyler McNeely, 1-up
Lower bracket
Quarterfinals
Dallas Koth-Matt Specht def. Michael-Branden Mounce, 19 holes
Semifinals
Koth-Specht def. Tom Kearfott-Mike Cushing, 1-up
FINALS
FIRST FLIGHT
Blake Foster-Brendan Short def. Tim Benjamin-Travis Bless, 2 and 1
SECOND FLIGHT
Michael-Brian Cavanaugh def. Cameron Magsamen-Brad Stewart, 2 and 1
THIRD FLIGHT
Connor Lewis-Adam Jacob def. Mike Pippen-Heath Littrel, 6 and 5
SENIOR DIVISON
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Mike Wieting-Kraig Komnick def. Willis Nowell-Glen Bledsoe, 19 holes
FIRST FLIGHT
Mike Liesman-Dave Koth def. Jim McDowell-Jeff Jones, 2 and 1