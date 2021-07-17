 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Golf results from Saturday

  • 0
GOLF AGATE PHOTO
{{featured_button_text}}

GOLF

B-N TWO-MAN

BEST POSITION

AT IRONWOOD GOLF COURSE

OPEN DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Semifinals

Upper bracket

Mike Henry-Rob Wuethrich def. John McGrew-Tyler McNeely, 1-up

Lower bracket

Quarterfinals

Dallas Koth-Matt Specht def. Michael-Branden Mounce, 19 holes

Semifinals

Koth-Specht def. Tom Kearfott-Mike Cushing, 1-up

FINALS

FIRST FLIGHT

Blake Foster-Brendan Short def. Tim Benjamin-Travis Bless, 2 and 1

SECOND FLIGHT

Michael-Brian Cavanaugh def. Cameron Magsamen-Brad Stewart, 2 and 1

THIRD FLIGHT

People are also reading…

Connor Lewis-Adam Jacob def. Mike Pippen-Heath Littrel, 6 and 5

SENIOR DIVISON

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Mike Wieting-Kraig Komnick def. Willis Nowell-Glen Bledsoe, 19 holes

FIRST FLIGHT

Mike Liesman-Dave Koth def. Jim McDowell-Jeff Jones, 2 and 1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News