agate

Golf results from Saturday

GOLF AGATE PHOTO
GOLF

B-N MATCH PLAY

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Semifinals

Upper bracket

Brian Zimmerman def. Parker Wisdom, 3 and 2

Lower bracket

Michael Mounce def. Mike Cushing, 19 holes

FIRST FLIGHT

Championship

Nicholas Heller def. Nick Manning, 4 and 3

