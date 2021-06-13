 Skip to main content
Golf results from Sunday

GOLF

B-N MATCH PLAY

FIRST-ROUND MATCHES

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Upper bracket

Brian Zimmerman def. David Marquardt, 5 and 4

Ben Kilborn def. Tyler Weaver, 1-up

Mike Henry def. Nathan Jackson, 3 and 2

Dan Freed def. Reece Tennison, 3 and 2

Lower bracket

Matt Morse def. Dustin Hoffmeier, 4 and 3

Josh Wheeler def. Jordan Baker, 1-up

Michael Mounce def. Conner Cox, 3 and 2

Bryan Brucker def. Nic Lenz, 2 and 1

Matt Galvan def. Adam Baracani, 3 and 2

FIRST FLIGHT

Doug Simpson def. Larry Cushing, 5 and 3

Bart Spencer def. Ravisanikar Kurumbail, 6 and 5

Mike Vanspankeren def. Lee Ringenberg, 7 and 5

