Golf results from Sunday

GOLF AGATE PHOTO
GOLF

B-N TWO-MAN

BEST POSITION

AT IRONWOOD GOLF COURSE

OPEN DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Finals

Mike Henry-Rob Wuethrich def. Dallas Koth-Matt Specht, 19 holes

