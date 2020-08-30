Golf results from Sunday

Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

GOLF

Hole in one

Tommy Boland

Tommy Boland of Bloomington recorded his second career hole in one on August, 30, 2020 on the 169-yard fourth hole. He used a 5-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Aaron Elzy, Zach Lancaster and Quinn Boland.