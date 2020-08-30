Golf results from Sunday

GOLF
Hole in one
Tommy Boland
At Crestwicke Country Club
Tommy Boland of Bloomington recorded his second career hole in one on August, 30, 2020 on the 169-yard fourth hole. He used a 5-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Aaron Elzy, Zach Lancaster and Quinn Boland.
Men's club
At El Paso Golf Club
Club championship winners: M. Mounce (championship flight), S. McNamara (A flight), P. Hayes, L. Greene (B flight), I. Hall (C flight), S. Kuhnke (D flight), P. Homan (E flight), S. Kear (F flight), T. Bradford (G flight), M. Mason (H flight).
Women's club
At El Paso Golf Club
Club championship winners: R. Schulkins (championship flight), S. Snodgrass (A flight).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!