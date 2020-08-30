 Skip to main content
Golf results from Sunday
agate

Golf results from Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

GOLF

Hole in one

Tommy Boland

At Crestwicke Country Club

Tommy Boland of Bloomington recorded his second career hole in one on August, 30, 2020 on the 169-yard fourth hole. He used a 5-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Aaron Elzy, Zach Lancaster and Quinn Boland.

Men's club

At El Paso Golf Club

Club championship winners: M. Mounce (championship flight), S. McNamara (A flight), P. Hayes, L. Greene (B flight), I. Hall (C flight), S. Kuhnke (D flight), P. Homan (E flight), S. Kear (F flight), T. Bradford (G flight), M. Mason (H flight).

Women's club

At El Paso Golf Club

Club championship winners: R. Schulkins (championship flight), S. Snodgrass (A flight).

