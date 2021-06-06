 Skip to main content
Golf results from Sunday

GOLF

Hole in one

Kirk Adler

At The Den at Fox Creek

Kirk Adler of Bloomington sank his tee shot on the 110-yard fourth hole on June 3, 2021. He used a sand wedge for his feat, which was witnessed by Mike Lennon, Drew Lennon and Tom Pech.

