Golf results from Sunday

GOLF
Hole in one
Kirk Adler
At The Den at Fox Creek
Kirk Adler of Bloomington sank his tee shot on the 110-yard fourth hole on June 3, 2021. He used a sand wedge for his feat, which was witnessed by Mike Lennon, Drew Lennon and Tom Pech.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
