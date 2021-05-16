 Skip to main content
Golf results from Sunday
agate

Golf results from Sunday

GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

B-N INTERCLUB

At Crestwicke C.C.

Team scores: 1. Crestwicke Country 197; 2. Bloomington Country Club 199; 3. El Paso Golf Club 202; 4. Ironwood Golf Course 206; 5. Weibring Golf Club 209; 6. The Den at Fox Creek 219; 7. Lakeside Country Club 220.

Medalists: Kearfott-M. Mounce (El Paso GC) 64.

RESULTS

CRESTWICKE — Holtz-Rieger 65, Wuethrich-Stauffer 66, Bardwell-Maskel 66.

BLOOMINGTON — Wisdom-Rink 65, Greisiger-Anderson 66, T. McNeely-Sutton 68.

EL PASO — Kearfott-M. Mounce 64, Cushing-Manning 69, J. Mounce-B. Mounce 69.

IRONWOOD — Bain-Brucker 66, Onsrud-Onsrud 69, Baracani-Zimmerman 71.

WEIBRING — Tod-Bley 67, Kilborn-Hoffmeyer 70, Koth-Harris 72.

THE DEN — Alexander-Poindexter 72, Irish-Perry 73, Wurth-Kohlman 74.

LAKESIDE — Schenk-Orgler 70, Modglin-Anderson 73, Gildner-Batty 77.

