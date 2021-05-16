Golf results from Sunday

GOLF
B-N INTERCLUB
At Crestwicke C.C.
Team scores: 1. Crestwicke Country 197; 2. Bloomington Country Club 199; 3. El Paso Golf Club 202; 4. Ironwood Golf Course 206; 5. Weibring Golf Club 209; 6. The Den at Fox Creek 219; 7. Lakeside Country Club 220.
Medalists: Kearfott-M. Mounce (El Paso GC) 64.
RESULTS
CRESTWICKE — Holtz-Rieger 65, Wuethrich-Stauffer 66, Bardwell-Maskel 66.
BLOOMINGTON — Wisdom-Rink 65, Greisiger-Anderson 66, T. McNeely-Sutton 68.
EL PASO — Kearfott-M. Mounce 64, Cushing-Manning 69, J. Mounce-B. Mounce 69.
IRONWOOD — Bain-Brucker 66, Onsrud-Onsrud 69, Baracani-Zimmerman 71.
WEIBRING — Tod-Bley 67, Kilborn-Hoffmeyer 70, Koth-Harris 72.
THE DEN — Alexander-Poindexter 72, Irish-Perry 73, Wurth-Kohlman 74.
LAKESIDE — Schenk-Orgler 70, Modglin-Anderson 73, Gildner-Batty 77.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
