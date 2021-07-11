Golf results from Sunday

GOLF
B-N TWO-MAN
BEST POSITION
AT IRONWOOD GOLF COURSE
First-round matches unless indicated
REGULAR DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Upper bracket
Adam Havens-Dustin Wickenhauser def. Chad-Evan Hutson, 5 and 4
Bryan Mounce-Mike Aslinger def. Nicholas Hodges-Zechariah Jacobs, 3 and 2
Dan Freed-Bryan Brucker def. Dan Vaughn-Billy Hook, 3 and 2
Lower bracket
Adam Baracani-Matt Galvan def. Jason Alexander-Jason Bartel, 5 and 4
Michael-Branden Mounce def. Bill Lehnen-Chris Smith, 7 and 6
Logan Winn-Brevin Knight def. Callaway Clover-Trent Winland, 6 and 4
FIRST FLIGHT
JT Thomas-Eric Outlaw def. Jeremy-James Beutow, 6 and 5
Tim Benjamin-Travis Bless def. Matt Hussong-Steven Haile, 2-up
Derek McGee-Snyder def. Scott Naleway-Tom Sheldon, 21 holes
Garrick Flohr-Chance Shepherd def. Brant Isaacs-Caleb Jacob, 3 and 2
SECOND FLIGHT
Brian Schrof-James Brown def. Chris Jensen-Danny Edwards, 3 and 2
Brady Sanders-Dan Morse def. Mark Dickman-Rich McGinnis, 4 and 3
Greg Kahwaji-David Reiss def. Ed Williamson-CC Barlow, 4 and 3
Matt Blake-Cory McLeod def. Richard Stroyan-Gerard Wirth, 3 and 2
Cameron Magsamen-Brad Stewart def. Neal-Adam Heller, 21 holes
THIRD FLIGHT
Steve Kindred-Chris Booth def. Nicholas Dorr-Dave Blanks, no score available
SENIOR DIVISON
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Bob Lakin-Bob Dean def. James Ingold-Dan Hering, 2 and 1
FIRST FLIGHT
Dan Sullivan-Rich Sopek def. Goewey-Bone, 7 and 6
Quarterfinals
Jim McDowell-Jeff Jones def. Selby Hubbard-Mike Matthews, 3 and 2
HOLE IN ONE
Nick Manning
AT WEIBRING GOLF CLUB
Nick Manning, a University High School junior, made his second career ace with a 7-iron on the 167-yard No. 17 on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Quinn Schmidgall was a witness.