 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Golf results from Sunday

  • 0
GOLF AGATE PHOTO
{{featured_button_text}}

GOLF

B-N TWO-MAN

BEST POSITION

AT IRONWOOD GOLF COURSE

First-round matches unless indicated

REGULAR DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Upper bracket

Adam Havens-Dustin Wickenhauser def. Chad-Evan Hutson, 5 and 4

Bryan Mounce-Mike Aslinger def. Nicholas Hodges-Zechariah Jacobs, 3 and 2

Dan Freed-Bryan Brucker def. Dan Vaughn-Billy Hook, 3 and 2

Lower bracket

Adam Baracani-Matt Galvan def. Jason Alexander-Jason Bartel, 5 and 4

Michael-Branden Mounce def. Bill Lehnen-Chris Smith, 7 and 6

Logan Winn-Brevin Knight def. Callaway Clover-Trent Winland, 6 and 4

FIRST FLIGHT

JT Thomas-Eric Outlaw def. Jeremy-James Beutow, 6 and 5

Tim Benjamin-Travis Bless def. Matt Hussong-Steven Haile, 2-up

People are also reading…

Derek McGee-Snyder def. Scott Naleway-Tom Sheldon, 21 holes

Garrick Flohr-Chance Shepherd def. Brant Isaacs-Caleb Jacob, 3 and 2

SECOND FLIGHT

Brian Schrof-James Brown def. Chris Jensen-Danny Edwards, 3 and 2

Brady Sanders-Dan Morse def. Mark Dickman-Rich McGinnis, 4 and 3

Greg Kahwaji-David Reiss def. Ed Williamson-CC Barlow, 4 and 3

Matt Blake-Cory McLeod def. Richard Stroyan-Gerard Wirth, 3 and 2

Cameron Magsamen-Brad Stewart def. Neal-Adam Heller, 21 holes

THIRD FLIGHT

Steve Kindred-Chris Booth def. Nicholas Dorr-Dave Blanks, no score available

SENIOR DIVISON

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Bob Lakin-Bob Dean def. James Ingold-Dan Hering, 2 and 1

FIRST FLIGHT

Dan Sullivan-Rich Sopek def. Goewey-Bone, 7 and 6

Quarterfinals

Jim McDowell-Jeff Jones def. Selby Hubbard-Mike Matthews, 3 and 2

HOLE IN ONE

Nick Manning

AT WEIBRING GOLF CLUB

Nick Manning, a University High School junior, made his second career ace with a 7-iron on the 167-yard No. 17 on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Quinn Schmidgall was a witness.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News