Golf results from Thursday

GOLF
MCLEAN COUNTY
SENIORS
At Prairie Vista G.C.
Medalist: S. Rohren 68
CLASS A — Low Gross: B. Barnes, B. Galloway Jr 75; Low Net: M. Jordan 66.
CLASS B — Low Gross: B. Lakin 78; Low Net: M. Schwarz 61.
CLASS C — Low Gross: M. Nalewajka, C. Struble 74; Low Net: D. Holzhauer 62.
CLASS D — Low Gross: R. Westen 79; Low Net: B. Armstrong 61.
CLASS E — Low Gross: J. McGivern 80; Low Net: M. Detloff 69.
CLASS F — Low Gross: S. Swick 87; Low Net: D. Harris 68
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
