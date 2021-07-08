 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Golf results from Thursday

  • 0
GOLF AGATE PHOTO
{{featured_button_text}}

GOLF

MCLEAN COUNTY

SENIORS

At Prairie Vista G.C.

Medalist: S. Rohren 68

CLASS A — Low Gross: B. Barnes, B. Galloway Jr 75; Low Net: M. Jordan 66.

CLASS B — Low Gross: B. Lakin 78; Low Net: M. Schwarz 61.

CLASS C — Low Gross: M. Nalewajka, C. Struble 74; Low Net: D. Holzhauer  62.

CLASS D — Low Gross: R. Westen 79; Low Net: B. Armstrong 61.

CLASS E — Low Gross: J. McGivern 80; Low Net: M. Detloff 69.

CLASS F — Low Gross: S. Swick 87; Low Net: D. Harris 68

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Southwest sees another round of brutal temperatures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News