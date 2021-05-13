 Skip to main content
Golf results from Thursday
GOLF

McLean County Seniors

At Pontiac Elks

Medalist: S. Rohren - 71

Class A: Low gross, B. Galloway Jr, 78; Low net, R. Strle, 63; Class B: Low gross, M. Knight, 74; Low net, M. Carter, 65; Class C: Low gross, M. Nalewajka, 77; Low net, J. Skolmoski, 62; Class D: Low gross, K. Rich, 83; Low net, D. Steele, 64; Class E: Low gross, W. Abbott, 87; Low net, B. Bartley, 72; Class F: Low gross: S. Swick, 101; Low net: G. Jiles, 80

