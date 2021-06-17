 Skip to main content
agate

Golf results from Thursday

GOLF

B-N MATCH PLAY

At Prairie Vista G.C.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Second round

Upper bracket

Tom Oshinski def. Dan Freed, 19 holes

Lower bracket

Matt Morse def. Alan Bardwell, 2 and 1

MCLEAN COUNTY

SENIORS

At Ironwood G.C.

4-man scramble winners: D. Harmer, R. Mehall, C. Struble, S, Rohren, 58 (low gross); J. Starkey, J. Stein, J. Rafferty, T. Wagner, 52 (low net)

