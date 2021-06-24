Golf results from Thursday

GOLF
MCLEAN COUNTY
SENIORS
At Pontiac G.C.
Medalist: J. Wendtland 76
CLASS A — Low Gross: B. Galloway Jr 81; Low Net: B. Stone 81.
CLASS B — Low Gross: J. Ruble 85; Low Net: G. Richardson 60.
CLASS C — Low Gross: B. Gerber 82; Low Net: D. Dorris 63.
CLASS D — Low Gross: J. Allen 84; Low Net: D. Leifel 65.
CLASS E — Low Gross: W. Abbott, M. Detloff 84; Low Net: J. McGivern 66.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today