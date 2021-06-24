 Skip to main content
Golf results from Thursday

GOLF

MCLEAN COUNTY

SENIORS

At Pontiac G.C.

Medalist: J. Wendtland 76

CLASS A — Low Gross: B. Galloway Jr 81; Low Net: B. Stone 81.

CLASS B — Low Gross: J. Ruble 85; Low Net: G. Richardson 60.

CLASS C — Low Gross: B. Gerber 82; Low Net: D. Dorris 63.

CLASS D — Low Gross: J. Allen 84; Low Net: D. Leifel 65.

CLASS E — Low Gross: W. Abbott, M. Detloff 84; Low Net: J. McGivern 66.

 

