Golf results from Thursday
agate

GOLF

Hole in one

At Prairie Vista Golf Course

Jim Shepard of Bloomington scored a hole in one on April 6, 2021 on the 120-yard fifth hole. He used an 8-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Dallas Wickenhauser, Mike Ellington and Mike Nalewajka.

