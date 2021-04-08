Golf results from Thursday

GOLF
Hole in one
At Prairie Vista Golf Course
Jim Shepard of Bloomington scored a hole in one on April 6, 2021 on the 120-yard fifth hole. He used an 8-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Dallas Wickenhauser, Mike Ellington and Mike Nalewajka.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
