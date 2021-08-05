 Skip to main content
agate

Golf results from Thursday

GOLF AGATE PHOTO
GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

Mike Adams

At El Paso G.C.

Mike Adams used a 9-iron on the 115-yard 17th hole to record his first career ace on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Witnesses were Al Lockenvitz, Danny Vest and Jim Swanson.

