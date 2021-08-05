Golf results from Thursday

GOLF
HOLE IN ONE
Mike Adams
At El Paso G.C.
Mike Adams used a 9-iron on the 115-yard 17th hole to record his first career ace on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Witnesses were Al Lockenvitz, Danny Vest and Jim Swanson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today