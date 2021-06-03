 Skip to main content
agate

Golf results from Thursday

GOLF

Hole in one

John Walker

At Highland Park Golf Course

John Walker sank his tee shot on the 105-yard third hole on June 3, 2021. He wielded a pitching wedge for his feat, which was witnessed by Melinda Walker, Ken Brooks and Jim Kellogg.

