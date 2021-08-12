 Skip to main content
agate

Golf results from Thursday

GOLF AGATE PHOTO
GOLF

McLean County Seniors

At Peoria - Weaver Ridge

Medalist: B. Lakin, 71

Class A: Low gross, T. Pech, 81; Low net, L. Schmidt, 95; Class B: Low gross, R. Woods, 79; Low net, J. Rafferty, 69; Class C: Low gross, R. Dean, 77; Low net, J. Feit, G. Harding, 68; Class D: Low gross, J. Starkey, 80; Low net, T. Wagner, 62; Class E: Low gross, S. Nielsen, 83; Low net, P. Imig, 70; Class F: Low gross, G. Jiles, 93; Low net, D. Strand, 80.

