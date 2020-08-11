You are the owner of this article.
Golf results from Tuesday
agate

Jim Benson

GOLF

WOMEN'S CLUB

At El Paso G.C.

18-hole Morning League. Play of the day: Most gross bogeys or better. Winners — A Flight: R. Schulkins; B Flight: C. Gillis, K. Wieland; C Flight, D. Moritz; Low gross — A Flight, K. Niepagen; B Flight, K. Wieland; C Flight, D. Moritz; Low net — A Flight, P. Ring; B Flight. P. Yerkes; C Flight: N. Marcus. 

At Ironwood G.C.

Play of the day — Pink birthday ball. Winners — A Flight, S. Bain; B Flight, B. Metroff; C Flight, P. Schieber; Low gross — A Flight, P. Garrett; B Flight, G. Aper; C Flight, S. Newman; Low net — A Flight, P. Garrett; B Flight, A. Newman; C Flight, S. Newman.

