Golf results from Tuesday

GOLF
WOMEN'S CLUB
At El Paso G.C.
18-hole Morning League. Play of the day: Most gross bogeys or better. Winners — A Flight: R. Schulkins; B Flight: C. Gillis, K. Wieland; C Flight, D. Moritz; Low gross — A Flight, K. Niepagen; B Flight, K. Wieland; C Flight, D. Moritz; Low net — A Flight, P. Ring; B Flight. P. Yerkes; C Flight: N. Marcus.
At Ironwood G.C.
Play of the day — Pink birthday ball. Winners — A Flight, S. Bain; B Flight, B. Metroff; C Flight, P. Schieber; Low gross — A Flight, P. Garrett; B Flight, G. Aper; C Flight, S. Newman; Low net — A Flight, P. Garrett; B Flight, A. Newman; C Flight, S. Newman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!