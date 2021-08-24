Golf results from Tuesday

GOLF
MCLEAN COUNTY SENIORS
At Crestwicke C.C.
Medalist: S. Rohren 71.
CLASS A — Low Gross: B. Barnes 72; Low Net: M. Zelnio 67; Class B — Low Gross: T. Kerfoot 75; Low Net: J. Rafferty 62; CLASS C — Low Gross: M. Nalewajka 77; Low Net: D. Crowley 67; CLASS D — Low Gross: R. Westen 77; Low Net: L. Hunt 65; CLASS E — Low Gross: P. Imig, N. Jennings 87; Low Net: B. Bartley 65; CLASS F — Low Gross: S. Swick 90; Low Net: J. Grootenhuis, G. Jiles 77.
HOLE IN ONE
Skip Southwick
At Prairie Vista G.C.
Skip Southwick used a 5-iron to ace the 145-yard, eighth hole on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Witnesses were Brian Kuta, John Grussins and Jeff Feasley.
Jeremy Hamilton
At Crestwicke Country Club
Jeremy Hamilton sank his tee shot on the 194-yard 17th hole on August 17, 2021. He used a 5-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Andy Schuster and Gary Tipsord.