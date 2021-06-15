 Skip to main content
Golf results from Tuesday

B-N MATCH PLAY

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Upper bracket

First round

Tom Oshinski def. John Hunt, 5 and 4

Logan Stauffer def. Josh Kilcullen, 6 and 5

Second round

Mike Henry def. Ben Kilborn, 2 and 1

FIRST FLIGHT

Quarterfinals

Nicholas Heller def. Doug Simpson, 5 and 4

Bart Spencer def. Tyler Thalgott, 3 and 2

Nick Manning def. Benjamin Hunt, 3 and 2

Chris Vanspankeren def. Mike Vanspankeren, 6 and 5

