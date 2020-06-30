You are the owner of this article.
Golf results from Tuesday
agate

McLean County Seniors

At Wolf Creek G.C.

Medalist: J. Wendtland, 70

Class A

Low Gross: B. Barnes, 77; Low Net: M. Carter, 63

Class B

Low Gross: M. Knight, 73; Low Net: T. Houchin, 62

Class C

Low Gross: M. Nalewajka, 81; Low Net: D. Steele, 67

Class D

Low Gross: J. Allen, 80; Low Net: J. Hepperly, J. Mcgivern, 70

Class E

Low Gross: W. Abbott, 79; Low Net: D. Strand, 67

Class F

Low Gross: S. Swick, 87; Low Net: G. Jiles, 78

Junior club

At Bloomington Country Club

Team scramble winners: 3 holers: M. Shaffer, O. Myers, H. Portugal. 6 holers: G. Shepard. 9 holers: Le. Baker, Lo. Baker, R. Baker, P. Holt.

Women's club

At El Paso Golf Club

Play of the day: Net score on par 3s and par 5s at 85% of handicap. Play of day winners: N. Beckman (A flight), M. Paschold, P. Russell (B flight), N. Marcus (C flight). Low gross winners: R. Schulkins (A flight), L. Messer (B flight), C. Owens (C flight). Low net winners: N. Beckman, M. Zook (A flight), L. Keehnen (B flight), D Moritz (C flight).

Evening league play of the day: Gross Score on par 3s and par 5s

Winners: J. Baird (championship flight), C. Gudeman (A flight), A. Feeney (B flight), B. Flynn (C flight). Low gross winners: J. Baird (championship flight), K. Price (A flight), A, Feeney (B flight), B Flynn (C flight). Low net winners: Pam W. (championship flight), H. Schultz (A flight), K. Koth (B flight).

