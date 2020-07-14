Golf results from Tuesday

GOLF
B-N TWO MAN
BEST POSITION
THE DEN AT FOX CREEK G.C.
First-round matches unless noted
REGULAR DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Upper bracket
Matt Gumm-John McGrew def. Blake Foster-Brendan Short, 3 and 2
Lower bracket
Second round
Caleb Poindexter-Nathan Lavender def. Greg Naleway-Matt Morse, 23 holes
FIRST FLIGHT
Steve-Cody Kindred def. Scott Endsley-Bo Sparks, 1-up
Travis Baker-Chad Palmer def. Shawn Leischner-Bryant Carr, 5 and 4
Paul Ostrosky-Kyler Wallace def. Tim Benjamin-Travis Bless, 2-up
SECOND FLIGHT
Quarterfinals
Jason Zogg-Byron Hendren def. Edward Williamson-CC Barlow, 5 and 4
Seth Couillard-Derek McGee def. Tyler Orgler-Tommy Nelson, 6 and 5
THIRD FLIGHT
Ryan Bradshaw-Jason Jones def. James-Nickolas Morris, forfeit
Dalton-Troy Tevis def. Greg Dennis-Doug Dowell, 1-up
Quarterfinals
Al Pacheo-Jim Bogema def. Ryan Scheets-John Wey, 5 and 3
Jack Henry-Caden Burns def. Sam-Nolan Rink, 1-up
FOURTH FLIGHT
Justin Grabel-Verle Doubet def. Jason Huber-Rick Vincent, 2-up
SENIOR DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Quarterfinals
Selby Hubbard-Mike Matthews def. Mike Wieting-Kraig Komnick, 3 and 2
FIRST FLIGHT
Quarterfinals
Brian Mason-Frank Downes def. Larry Cushing-Scott Henrichs, forfeit
Tom Adcock-Doug Wheeler def. Bill Tobiasz-Gerald Wirth, 21 holes
WOMEN'S CLUB
AT EL PASO G.C.
18-Hole Morning League. Play of day — Net score on par-4s. Winners: A Flight, P. Ring; B Flight, L. Fernstrom; C Flight, C. Owens; Low gross — A Flight, P. Ring, R. Schulkins; B Flight, V. Freeman; C Flight, C. Owens; Low net — A Flight, N. Beckman; B Flight, L. Fernstrom; C Flight, N. Marcus.
JUNIOR CLUB
AT BLOOMINGTON C.C.
Play of day — Team scramble. Winners — 3 Holers: N. Baker, R. Baker, P. Hall, J. Hall; 6 Holers: G. Shepard, B. Kays; 9 Holers: Le. Baker, Lo. Baker, R. Baker, P. Holt.
HOLE IN ONE
Sean Leischner
Sean Leischner of Bloomington used a 7-iron to record an ace on the 181-yard 17th hole on Monday, July 13, 2020. Witnesses were Bryant Carr, Travis Baker and Chad Palmer.
