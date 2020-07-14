You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Golf results from Tuesday
0 comments
agate

Golf results from Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
071220-blm-spt-6twoman

Caleb Poindexter drives off No. 9 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

GOLF

B-N TWO MAN

BEST POSITION

THE DEN AT FOX CREEK G.C.

First-round matches unless noted

REGULAR DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Upper bracket

Matt Gumm-John McGrew def. Blake Foster-Brendan Short, 3 and 2

Lower bracket

Second round

Caleb Poindexter-Nathan Lavender def. Greg Naleway-Matt Morse, 23 holes

FIRST FLIGHT

Steve-Cody Kindred def. Scott Endsley-Bo Sparks, 1-up

Travis Baker-Chad Palmer def. Shawn Leischner-Bryant Carr, 5 and 4

Paul Ostrosky-Kyler Wallace def. Tim Benjamin-Travis Bless, 2-up

SECOND FLIGHT

Quarterfinals

Jason Zogg-Byron Hendren def. Edward Williamson-CC Barlow, 5 and 4

Seth Couillard-Derek McGee def. Tyler Orgler-Tommy Nelson, 6 and 5

THIRD FLIGHT

Ryan Bradshaw-Jason Jones def. James-Nickolas Morris, forfeit

Dalton-Troy Tevis def. Greg Dennis-Doug Dowell, 1-up

Quarterfinals

Al Pacheo-Jim Bogema def. Ryan Scheets-John Wey, 5 and 3

Jack Henry-Caden Burns def. Sam-Nolan Rink, 1-up

FOURTH FLIGHT

Justin Grabel-Verle Doubet def. Jason Huber-Rick Vincent, 2-up 

SENIOR DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Quarterfinals

Selby Hubbard-Mike Matthews def. Mike Wieting-Kraig Komnick, 3 and 2

FIRST FLIGHT

Quarterfinals

Brian Mason-Frank Downes def. Larry Cushing-Scott Henrichs, forfeit

Tom Adcock-Doug Wheeler def. Bill Tobiasz-Gerald Wirth, 21 holes

WOMEN'S CLUB

AT EL PASO G.C.

18-Hole Morning League. Play of day — Net score on par-4s. Winners: A Flight, P. Ring; B Flight, L. Fernstrom; C Flight, C. Owens; Low gross — A Flight, P. Ring, R. Schulkins; B Flight, V. Freeman; C Flight, C. Owens; Low net — A Flight, N. Beckman; B Flight, L. Fernstrom; C Flight, N. Marcus.

JUNIOR CLUB

AT BLOOMINGTON C.C.

Play of day — Team scramble. Winners — 3 Holers: N. Baker, R. Baker, P. Hall, J. Hall; 6 Holers: G. Shepard, B. Kays; 9 Holers: Le. Baker, Lo. Baker, R. Baker, P. Holt.

HOLE IN ONE

Sean Leischner

Sean Leischner of Bloomington used a 7-iron to record an ace on the 181-yard 17th hole on Monday, July 13, 2020. Witnesses were Bryant Carr, Travis Baker and Chad Palmer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News