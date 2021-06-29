Golf results from Tuesday

GOLF
State Farm Youth Classic
MALE
18-22
At Weibring G.C. - Par 71
TOP SIX & TIES
x-Isaak Ramsey, Peoria;71-71-146
Luke Ludwig, Effingham;77;69-146
Clay Wells, Minonk;73-73-146
Bobby Beaubien, Barrington (IWU);73-74-147
Henry Quinn, Homewood;77-71-148
Jacob Moffett, Mount Pleasant, Iowa;76-73-149
Evan Sutton;79-70-149
(x) - won sudden-death playoff.
OTHER AREA COMPETITORS
Josh Kilcullen, Fairbury;78-76-154
Zach Leffler, Normal;80-74-154
Leighton Rutherford, McLean;87-84-171
AJGA 16-17
The Den at Fox Creek - Par 72
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
TOP SIX
William Gneiser, Darien;71-73-144
Cody Dodson, Decatur;77-71-148
Jann Zuzzyse Atendido, Bensenville;74-74-148
Brady Kaufmann, Jacksonville;71-77-148
DJ Norman, Roanoke;76-73-149
Carter Goebel, Breese;76-74-150
OTHER AREA COMPETITORS
AJ Bond, El Paso;75-82-157
Dax Yosten, Bloomington;78-84-162
FIRST FLIGHT
TOP THREE
Jonthan Willenborg, Effingham;86-75-161
Jack Curnyn, Moline;84-78-162
Michael Martelli, Effingham;86-76-162
AREA COMPETITORS
Michael Cavanaugh, Bloomington;87-82-169
Tyler Young, El Paso;88-81-169
Brian Cavanaugh, Bloomington;87-89-176
Jacob Thomas, Atlanta;85-91-176
Joseph Harmon, Eureka;92-85-177
Gabe Holderby, Normal;88-96-184
Chance Shepherd, Bloomington;101-100-201
Parker Newton, Bloomington;96-106-202
Drew Milton, Clinton;118-103-221
14-15
At Prairie Vista G.C. - Par 72
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
TOP SIX
Edward Scott, Lemont;75-67-142
Bradford Lacefield, Versailles, Ky.;74-71-145
Mason Lewis, Edwardsville;74-72-146
River Stilley, Benton;73-74-147
Zazz Atendido, Bensenville;74-74-148
Parker Boehne, Iuka;73-75-148
AREA COMPETITORS
Jack Wenzel, Bloomington;76-76-152
Johnnie Blackburn, Normal;81-76-157
FIRST FLIGHT
TOP THREE
Trey Roessler, Columbia;85-79-164
Carter Crow, Edwardsville;85-80-165
Vincent Messana, Beecher;90-77;167
AREA COMPETITORS
Ryan Carley, Gibson City;92-87-179
Aiden Toohill, Clinton;92-93-185
Nathan Newman, Normal;9692-188
Charlie Swartz, Bloomington;102-101-203
Michael Newberry, Bloomington;103-106-209
James Douglas, Bloomington;110-104-214
Rolen Schlipmann, Normal;111-111-222
Bradyn McFarland, Bloomington;114-117-231
12-13
At Ironwood G.C.
TOP SIX
Joseph Sheffer, Brownstown, Ind;76-72-148
Braden Hayes, Gridley;75-75-150
Brody Allen, Bloomington;82-75-157
Joseph Scott, Lemont;76-82-158
Ty Novosel, Quincy;78-80-158
Luke Leverenz, Blue Grass, Iowa;77-81-158
OTHER AREA COMPETITORS
Christopher Jones, Normal;85-85-170
Parker McDermott, Bloomington;87-89-176
Brycen Umstattd, LeRoy;97-103-200
Chase Javoronok, Bloomington;110-120-230
Tyler Rosendale, Bloomington;122-114-236
10-11
At Highland Park G.C.
TOP THREE
Eli Cummings, Eldon, Mo.;82-74-157
Julian Bugara, Prospect Heights;82-81-163
Isaah Kandula, Chesterfield, Mo.;85-81-166
AREA COMPETITORS
Brayden Bain, Bloomington;105-108-213
Jack Quinn, Bloomington;111-105-216
Colton Carpenter, Bloomington;110-108-218
Gabriel Smith, Bloomington;128-122-250
The Links at Ireland Grove
8-9
TOP THREE
Isaiah Roundtree, Champaign;38-37-75
Garrett Vils, Appleton, Wis.;39-39-78
Liam Doty, Streator;43-42-85
OTHER AREA COMPETITOR
Asher Craig, Bloomington;64-55-109
6-7
TOP THREE
Deken Doty, Streator;43-46-89
Riley Martin, Cisco;48-44-92
Reed Miller, Fairbury;46-47-93
OTHER AREA COMPETITOR
Myles Johnson, Bloomington;51-49-100
3-5
TOP THREE
Dacio Diaz, Greenwood, Ind.;36-36-72
Ashton O'Kola, St. Peter, NY;40-40-80
Logan Phegley, Peoria;45-41-86
AREA GOLFERS
Cruz Carpenter, Bloomington;54-52-106
Casey Schauls, Bloomington;64-66-130
FEMALE
18-22
At Weibring G.C. - Par 71
TOP SIX & TIES
Madison Humke, Springfield;75-78-153
Emma Thorman, Macomb (IWU);76-78-154
Allison Enchelmayer, Bloomington;81-74-155
Sarah Nacos, Washington, Iowa;78-79-157
Faith Davis, Sherman;81-77-158
Megan Thiravong, Rochelle;81-78-159
OTHER AREA COMPETITORS
Lexi Onsrud, Normal (IWU);79-81-160
Katie Steinman, Bloomington;81-80-161
Maddison Murphy, Bloomington;80-81-161
Ali Wilson, Lincoln;77-86-163
Jadyn Spinks, Bloomington;87-78-165
Carolyn Pacocha, Eureka;87-83-170
Mackenzie Biggs, Bloomington;88-87-175
Alexandria Jones, Bloomington;89-87-176
Gracie Salvator, Danvers;85-98-183
Alyvia Burr, Bloomington;92-93-185
Brooke Dean, Atlanta;99-90-189
Madison Bley, Bloomington;96-99-195
Kate Burr, Bloomington;98-100-198
AJGA 16-17
At Prairie Vista G.C. - Par 72
TOP SIX
Dani Grace Schrock, Pontiac;74-73-147
Addie Dobson, Jacksonville;74-74-148
Allison Pacocha, Eureka;74-74-148
Reagan Kennedy, Bloomington;73-76-149
Laci Novosel, Quincy;77-78-155
Elaine Grant, Chilicothe;80-81-161
OTHER AREA COMPETITORS
Jaelyn Kelly, Hudson;85-86-171
Lauren Cervantes, Normal;85-87-172
Sarah Bond, El Paso;90-87-177
Ellie Stanley, Bloomington;115-101-216
Piper Smith, Bloomington;113-106-219
At Ironwood G.C.
14-15
TOP SIX
Kaylee Dwyer, Mokena;73-76-149
Catalina Easley, Cantrall;78-74-152
Ella Coulter, Peoria;82-75-157
Sara Geisendorfer, Quincy;83-78-161
Emma Pierson, Cherry Valley;82-81-163
Hanna Maschhoff, Lake Ozark, Mo.;78-86-164
OTHER AREA COMPETITORS
Ihneralayze Gerongay, Normal;81-86-167
Adrian Allen, Bloomington;85-85-170
Grace Gilpin, Bloomington;91-95-186
12-13
TOP THREE
Courtney Beerheide, Arlington Heights;77-73-150
Sophia Gold, Quincy;79-78-157
Rachel Johnson, Edwardsville;81-82-163
AREA COMPETITOR
Audrey Hitt, Downs;103-118-221
10-11
At Highland Park G.C.
TOP THREE
Sarah Scott, Lemont;96-90-186
Bella Versetto, Bradenton, Fla.;93-99-192
Liliana Graham, Bettendorf, Iowa;104-100-204
AREA COMPETITORS
Hadley Hitt, Downs;130-130-260
The Links at Ireland Grove
8-9
TOP THREE
Elle Sanderson, Pittsfield;44-45-89
Isabelle Howard, Edwards;49-53-102
Madalene Smith, Bloomington;51-50-101
3-5
Anna Smith, Bloomington;58-51-109