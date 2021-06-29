 Skip to main content
Golf results from Tuesday

GOLF

State Farm Youth Classic

MALE

18-22

At Weibring G.C. - Par 71

TOP SIX & TIES

x-Isaak Ramsey, Peoria;71-71-146

Luke Ludwig, Effingham;77;69-146

Clay Wells, Minonk;73-73-146

Bobby Beaubien, Barrington (IWU);73-74-147

Henry Quinn, Homewood;77-71-148 

Jacob Moffett, Mount Pleasant, Iowa;76-73-149

Evan Sutton;79-70-149 

(x) - won sudden-death playoff.

OTHER AREA COMPETITORS

Josh Kilcullen, Fairbury;78-76-154

Zach Leffler, Normal;80-74-154

Leighton Rutherford, McLean;87-84-171

AJGA 16-17

The Den at Fox Creek - Par 72

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

TOP SIX

William Gneiser, Darien;71-73-144

Cody Dodson, Decatur;77-71-148 

Jann Zuzzyse Atendido, Bensenville;74-74-148 

Brady Kaufmann, Jacksonville;71-77-148

DJ Norman, Roanoke;76-73-149

Carter Goebel, Breese;76-74-150

OTHER AREA COMPETITORS

AJ Bond, El Paso;75-82-157

Dax Yosten, Bloomington;78-84-162

FIRST FLIGHT

TOP THREE

Jonthan Willenborg, Effingham;86-75-161

Jack Curnyn, Moline;84-78-162

Michael Martelli, Effingham;86-76-162 

AREA COMPETITORS

Michael Cavanaugh, Bloomington;87-82-169

Tyler Young, El Paso;88-81-169 

Brian Cavanaugh, Bloomington;87-89-176

Jacob Thomas, Atlanta;85-91-176 

Joseph Harmon, Eureka;92-85-177 

Gabe Holderby, Normal;88-96-184

Chance Shepherd, Bloomington;101-100-201 

Parker Newton, Bloomington;96-106-202

Drew Milton, Clinton;118-103-221

14-15

At Prairie Vista G.C. - Par 72 

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

TOP SIX

Edward Scott, Lemont;75-67-142

Bradford Lacefield, Versailles, Ky.;74-71-145

Mason Lewis, Edwardsville;74-72-146

River Stilley, Benton;73-74-147

Zazz Atendido, Bensenville;74-74-148 

Parker Boehne, Iuka;73-75-148

AREA COMPETITORS

Jack Wenzel, Bloomington;76-76-152

Johnnie Blackburn, Normal;81-76-157

FIRST FLIGHT

TOP THREE

Trey Roessler, Columbia;85-79-164

Carter Crow, Edwardsville;85-80-165

Vincent Messana, Beecher;90-77;167

AREA COMPETITORS

Ryan Carley, Gibson City;92-87-179

Aiden Toohill, Clinton;92-93-185

Nathan Newman, Normal;9692-188

Charlie Swartz, Bloomington;102-101-203

Michael Newberry, Bloomington;103-106-209

James Douglas, Bloomington;110-104-214

Rolen Schlipmann, Normal;111-111-222

Bradyn McFarland, Bloomington;114-117-231

12-13

At Ironwood G.C.

TOP SIX

Joseph Sheffer, Brownstown, Ind;76-72-148 

Braden Hayes, Gridley;75-75-150

Brody Allen, Bloomington;82-75-157

Joseph Scott, Lemont;76-82-158

Ty Novosel, Quincy;78-80-158

Luke Leverenz, Blue Grass, Iowa;77-81-158

OTHER AREA COMPETITORS

Christopher Jones, Normal;85-85-170

Parker McDermott, Bloomington;87-89-176

Brycen Umstattd, LeRoy;97-103-200

Chase Javoronok, Bloomington;110-120-230

Tyler Rosendale, Bloomington;122-114-236

10-11

At Highland Park G.C.

TOP THREE

Eli Cummings, Eldon, Mo.;82-74-157

Julian Bugara, Prospect Heights;82-81-163

Isaah Kandula, Chesterfield, Mo.;85-81-166

AREA COMPETITORS

Brayden Bain, Bloomington;105-108-213

Jack Quinn, Bloomington;111-105-216

Colton Carpenter, Bloomington;110-108-218

Gabriel Smith, Bloomington;128-122-250

The Links at Ireland Grove

8-9

TOP THREE

Isaiah Roundtree, Champaign;38-37-75

Garrett Vils, Appleton, Wis.;39-39-78

Liam Doty, Streator;43-42-85

OTHER AREA COMPETITOR

Asher Craig, Bloomington;64-55-109

6-7

TOP THREE

Deken Doty, Streator;43-46-89

Riley Martin, Cisco;48-44-92

Reed Miller, Fairbury;46-47-93 

OTHER AREA COMPETITOR

Myles Johnson, Bloomington;51-49-100

3-5

TOP THREE

Dacio Diaz, Greenwood, Ind.;36-36-72

Ashton O'Kola, St. Peter, NY;40-40-80

Logan Phegley, Peoria;45-41-86

AREA GOLFERS

Cruz Carpenter, Bloomington;54-52-106

Casey Schauls, Bloomington;64-66-130

FEMALE

18-22

At Weibring G.C. - Par 71

TOP SIX & TIES

Madison Humke, Springfield;75-78-153

Emma Thorman, Macomb (IWU);76-78-154

Allison Enchelmayer, Bloomington;81-74-155

Sarah Nacos, Washington, Iowa;78-79-157

Faith Davis, Sherman;81-77-158

Megan Thiravong, Rochelle;81-78-159 

OTHER AREA COMPETITORS

Lexi Onsrud, Normal (IWU);79-81-160

Katie Steinman, Bloomington;81-80-161

Maddison Murphy, Bloomington;80-81-161

Ali Wilson, Lincoln;77-86-163

Jadyn Spinks, Bloomington;87-78-165

Carolyn Pacocha, Eureka;87-83-170

Mackenzie Biggs, Bloomington;88-87-175

Alexandria Jones, Bloomington;89-87-176 

Gracie Salvator, Danvers;85-98-183

Alyvia Burr, Bloomington;92-93-185

Brooke Dean, Atlanta;99-90-189

Madison Bley, Bloomington;96-99-195

Kate Burr, Bloomington;98-100-198

AJGA 16-17

At Prairie Vista G.C. - Par 72

TOP SIX

Dani Grace Schrock, Pontiac;74-73-147 

Addie Dobson, Jacksonville;74-74-148

Allison Pacocha, Eureka;74-74-148 

Reagan Kennedy, Bloomington;73-76-149

Laci Novosel, Quincy;77-78-155

Elaine Grant, Chilicothe;80-81-161

OTHER AREA COMPETITORS

Jaelyn Kelly, Hudson;85-86-171

Lauren Cervantes, Normal;85-87-172

Sarah Bond, El Paso;90-87-177

Ellie Stanley, Bloomington;115-101-216

Piper Smith, Bloomington;113-106-219 

At Ironwood G.C. 

14-15

TOP SIX

Kaylee Dwyer, Mokena;73-76-149

Catalina Easley, Cantrall;78-74-152 

Ella Coulter, Peoria;82-75-157

Sara Geisendorfer, Quincy;83-78-161

Emma Pierson, Cherry Valley;82-81-163

Hanna Maschhoff, Lake Ozark, Mo.;78-86-164

OTHER AREA COMPETITORS

Ihneralayze Gerongay, Normal;81-86-167 

Adrian Allen, Bloomington;85-85-170

Grace Gilpin, Bloomington;91-95-186

12-13

TOP THREE

Courtney Beerheide, Arlington Heights;77-73-150

Sophia Gold, Quincy;79-78-157

Rachel Johnson, Edwardsville;81-82-163

AREA COMPETITOR

Audrey Hitt, Downs;103-118-221 

10-11

At Highland Park G.C.

TOP THREE

Sarah Scott, Lemont;96-90-186 

Bella Versetto, Bradenton, Fla.;93-99-192

Liliana Graham, Bettendorf, Iowa;104-100-204

AREA COMPETITORS

Hadley Hitt, Downs;130-130-260 

The Links at Ireland Grove

8-9

TOP THREE

Elle Sanderson, Pittsfield;44-45-89

Isabelle Howard, Edwards;49-53-102

Madalene Smith, Bloomington;51-50-101

3-5

Anna Smith, Bloomington;58-51-109 

