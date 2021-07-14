Golf results from Wednesday

GOLF
B-N TWO-MAN
BEST POSITION
AT IRONWOOD GOLF COURSE
OPEN DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Second round
Upper bracket
Mike Henry-Rob Wuethrich def. Adam Havens-Dustin Wickenhauser, 2 and 1
John McGrew-Tyler McNeely def. Doug Simpson-Tyler Schneider, 19 holes
Lower bracket
Tom Kearfott-Mike Cushing def. TJ Barger-Matthew Barker, 5 and 4
FIRST FLIGHT
First round
Benjamin-John Hunt def. Brady Alexander-Griffin McCluskey, 3 and 2
Quarterfinals
JT Thomas-Eric Outlaw def. Sam-Nolan Rink, 3 and 1
Derek McGee-Snyder def. Garrick Flohr-Chance Shepherd, 3 and 2
Blake Foster-Brendan Short def. Hunt-Hunt, 4 and 3
SECOND FLIGHT
First round
Michael-Brian Cavanaugh def. Gary-Matt Adams, 19 holes
Quarterfinals
Nick Kronmiller-Nick Manning def. Brady Sanders-Dan Morse, 5 and 4
Cameron Magsamen-Brad Stewart def. Andrew McDowell-Charlie Schempf, 2 and 1
THIRD FLIGHT
First round
Connor Lewis-Adam Jacob def. Greg Head-Mike Masterson, 3 and 2
Mike Pippen-Heath Littrel def. Greg Powell-Luke Patty, 2 and 1
SENIOR DIVISON
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Quarterfinals
Joe Blumenshine-Al Bates def. Bob Lakin-Bob Dean, 3 and 2
Carl Clover-Ron Carmona def. Ed Moore-Gary Adams, 1-up
FIRST FLIGHT
Semifinals
Jim McDowell-Jeff Jones def. Darrell Sims-Danny Messamore, 19 holes
HOLE IN ONE
Brody Allen
AT CRESTWICKE C.C.
Brody Allen, 12 years old of Bloomington, used a 9-iron for his first career ace on the 113-yard fourth hole on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Witnesses were Bryn Holevoet and Nick Rapson.
Andrew Garcia
AT IRONWOOD G.C.
Andrew Garcia of Normal aced the 165-yard fourth hole on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, using a 6-iron. Drew Schwartz, Andrew McDowell and Charlie Schempf were witnesses.