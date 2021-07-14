 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Golf results from Wednesday

  • 0
GOLF AGATE PHOTO
{{featured_button_text}}

GOLF

B-N TWO-MAN

BEST POSITION

AT IRONWOOD GOLF COURSE

OPEN DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Second round

Upper bracket

Mike Henry-Rob Wuethrich def. Adam Havens-Dustin Wickenhauser, 2 and 1

John McGrew-Tyler McNeely def. Doug Simpson-Tyler Schneider, 19 holes

Lower bracket

Tom Kearfott-Mike Cushing def. TJ Barger-Matthew Barker, 5 and 4

FIRST FLIGHT

First round

Benjamin-John Hunt def. Brady Alexander-Griffin McCluskey, 3 and 2

Quarterfinals

JT Thomas-Eric Outlaw def. Sam-Nolan Rink, 3 and 1 

Derek McGee-Snyder def.  Garrick Flohr-Chance Shepherd, 3 and 2

Blake Foster-Brendan Short def. Hunt-Hunt, 4 and 3

SECOND FLIGHT

People are also reading…

First round

Michael-Brian Cavanaugh def. Gary-Matt Adams, 19 holes

Quarterfinals

Nick Kronmiller-Nick Manning def. Brady Sanders-Dan Morse, 5 and 4

Cameron Magsamen-Brad Stewart def. Andrew McDowell-Charlie Schempf, 2 and 1

THIRD FLIGHT

First round

Connor Lewis-Adam Jacob def. Greg Head-Mike Masterson, 3 and 2

Mike Pippen-Heath Littrel def. Greg Powell-Luke Patty, 2 and 1 

SENIOR DIVISON

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Quarterfinals

Joe Blumenshine-Al Bates def. Bob Lakin-Bob Dean, 3 and 2

Carl Clover-Ron Carmona def. Ed Moore-Gary Adams, 1-up

FIRST FLIGHT

Semifinals

Jim McDowell-Jeff Jones def. Darrell Sims-Danny Messamore, 19 holes

HOLE IN ONE

Brody Allen

AT CRESTWICKE C.C.

Brody Allen, 12 years old of Bloomington, used a 9-iron for his first career ace on the 113-yard fourth hole on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Witnesses were Bryn Holevoet and Nick Rapson.

Andrew Garcia

AT IRONWOOD G.C.

Andrew Garcia of Normal aced the 165-yard fourth hole on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, using a 6-iron. Drew Schwartz, Andrew McDowell and Charlie Schempf were witnesses.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News