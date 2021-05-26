Golf results from Wednesday

GOLF
Hole in one
Todd Israel
At North Greens - Atlanta
Todd Israel sank his tee shot on the 159-yard eighth hole on May 23, 2021. He used a 7-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Paul Huggett, Trevor Oldham and Dan Moos.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
