 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf results from Wednesday
0 comments
agate

Golf results from Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GOLF

Hole in one

Todd Israel

At North Greens - Atlanta

Todd Israel sank his tee shot on the 159-yard eighth hole on May 23, 2021. He used a 7-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Paul Huggett, Trevor Oldham and Dan Moos.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taylor Bruninga discusses his decision to play for the CornBelters

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News