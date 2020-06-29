Good Sports for Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BASKETBALL

U17 girls team takes title: The U17 and U14 Game 7 girls basketball teams from Bloomington-Normal recently participated in the 8th Annual USJN Mid-America Qualifier in Indianapolis.

The U17 team went 3-1 and won the championship with Alexis Noonan from University High, Kayla Kodat from Dwight and Abbi Bode from Olympia selected to the Pool All-star team.

The U14 team went 2-2 and Olivia Patton from U High and Cate Uhren from Central Catholic were selected to the Pool All-star team.

Good Sports recognizes the accomplishments of youth and adult individuals or teams. Submit information for consideration by emailing to sports@pantagraph.com.

