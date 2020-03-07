Here are Saturday's basketball box scores

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE WOMEN
ISU 62, Indiana State 55
At Terre Haute, Ind.
ILLINOIS STATE - Talbot 0-0-0, Wallen 7-4-18, Crompton 3-0-8, Maggett 5-3-13, Saylor 2-1-6, Redmond 6-1-14, Sims 1-0-3, Newland 0-0-0, Koudelka 0-0-0. Totals - 24-9-62.
INDIANA STATE - McChristine 4-0-8, Mayo 3-1-7, Pitzer 1-0-3, Hunter 6-3-18, Williams 4-0-9, Westerfeld 1-0-2, Elder 0-0-0, Anderson 2-1-6, Folks 1-0-2. Totals - 22-5-55.
Ill. State;16;15;15;16;- 62
Ind. State;13;13;13;16;- 55
Three-point field goals - Illinois State 5-14 (Crompton 2-6, Saylor 1-1, Sims 1-1, Redmond 1-2, Talbot 0-1, Newland 0-1, Koudelka 0-1, Maggett 0-2); Indiana State 6-20 (Hunter 3-7, Anderson 1-2, Pitzer 1-3, Williams 1-6, Elder 0-2).
Illinois Wesleyan
HOPE 72, IWU 69
At Holland, Mich.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN - Shanks 6-1-13, Munroe 4-3-11, Lansford 2-2-7, Sosa 9-11-32, Brovelli 2-0-4, Bowen 1-0-2. Heller 0-0-0, Carlson 0-0-0. Totals - 24-14-69.
HOPE - Desmit 1-1-3, Schoonveld 7-4-20, Newman 3-0-8, Thomas 4-0-8, Voskuil 6-4-17, Tolbert 2-0-5, Morehouse 1-1-4, Moorman 0-0-0, Barnes 3-1-7, Baguley 0-0-0. Totals - 27-10-72.
IWU;18;16;21;14;- 69
Hope;16;16;20;20;- 72
Three-point field goals - Illinois Wesleyan (7-18 (Munroe 3-6, Sosa 3-8, Lansford 1-2, Shanks 0-1, Bowen 0-1); Hope 8-26 (Newman 2-4, Schoonveld 2-7, Desmit 1-4, Thomas 0-2, Voskuil 1-1, Tolbert 1-2, Morehouse 1-4, Moorman 0-1, Baguley 0-1).