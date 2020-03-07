Here are Saturday's softball line scores

SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Illinois State
ILLINOIS STATE 5, CAMPBELL 1
At Baton Rouge, La.
Campbell;000;001;0;- 1-5-0
Illinois State;004;001;x;- 5-6-1
Richards (L, 3-3) and Rios. Leonard, Ross (3, W, 1-1) and Kennedy.
ILLINOIS STATE - 2B - Loenard, Olson. Two hits - Leonard. RBI - LaFountane 2, Olson, Coursey, Strandgard. Pitching - Leonard (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO), Ross (5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO).
LSU 5, ILLINOIS STATE 1
Illinois State;000;001;0;- 1-3-0
LSU;020;102;x;- 5-8-0
Day (L, 6-5) and LaFountaine. Wickersham (W, 5-1) and Cummins.
ILLINOIS STATE (11-10): HR - Wiebel. RBI - Wiebel. Pitching - Day (6 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO)
Record - LSU 19-3
Illinois Wesleyan
IWU 4, EMORY & HENRY 0
At Tuscon, Ariz.
IWU;002;110;0;- 4-9-1
Emory & Henry;000;000;0;- 0-0-1
Wiegand (W, 2-1) and Earl. Derr (L, 3-5) and Toler.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN - HR - Berghoff. Two hits - Fulk, Trammell, Heraty, Murphy. RBI - Berghoff, Fulk, Murphy. Pitching - Wiegand (7 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 13 SO)
IWU 7, CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT 1
Ch. Newport;00;100;0;- 1-6-4
IWU;313;000;x;- 7-6-0
Walker (W, 3-0) and Earl. Vallejos (L, 3-1), Weatherholtz (3) and Cheesbrew.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (5-1) - 2B - Heraty. HR - Earl. Two hits - Heraty. RBI - Earl 3, Berghoff, Heraty. Pitching - Walker (7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO).
Record - Christopher Newport 12-1