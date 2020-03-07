You are the owner of this article.
Here are Saturday's softball line scores
agate

COLLEGE

Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE 5, CAMPBELL 1

At Baton Rouge, La.

Campbell;000;001;0;- 1-5-0

Illinois State;004;001;x;- 5-6-1

Richards (L, 3-3) and Rios. Leonard, Ross (3, W, 1-1) and Kennedy.

ILLINOIS STATE - 2B - Loenard, Olson. Two hits - Leonard. RBI - LaFountane 2, Olson, Coursey, Strandgard. Pitching - Leonard (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO), Ross (5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO).

LSU 5, ILLINOIS STATE 1

Illinois State;000;001;0;- 1-3-0

LSU;020;102;x;- 5-8-0

Day (L, 6-5) and LaFountaine. Wickersham (W, 5-1) and Cummins.

ILLINOIS STATE (11-10): HR - Wiebel. RBI - Wiebel. Pitching - Day (6 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO)

Record - LSU 19-3

Illinois Wesleyan

IWU 4, EMORY & HENRY 0

At Tuscon, Ariz.

IWU;002;110;0;- 4-9-1

Emory & Henry;000;000;0;- 0-0-1

Wiegand (W, 2-1) and Earl. Derr (L, 3-5) and Toler.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN - HR - Berghoff. Two hits - Fulk, Trammell, Heraty, Murphy. RBI - Berghoff, Fulk, Murphy. Pitching - Wiegand (7 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 13 SO)

IWU 7, CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT 1

Ch. Newport;00;100;0;- 1-6-4

IWU;313;000;x;- 7-6-0

Walker (W, 3-0) and Earl. Vallejos (L, 3-1), Weatherholtz (3) and Cheesbrew.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (5-1) - 2B - Heraty. HR - Earl. Two hits - Heraty. RBI - Earl 3, Berghoff, Heraty. Pitching - Walker (7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO).

Record - Christopher Newport 12-1

