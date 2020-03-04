Here are the basketball results from Wednesday

BASKETBALL
RESULTS
Male
COLLEGE
BIG TEN
Indiana 72, Minnesota 67
No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48
TOP 25
No. 1 Kansas 75, TCU 66
No. 4 Dayton at Rhode Island, late night
No. 7 Florida State 73, Notre Dame 71`
No. 14 Villanova 79, No. 8 Seton Hall 77
No. 11 Creighton 91, Georgetown 76
Texas A&M 78, No. 17 Auburn 75
No. 22 Virginia 46, Miami 44
