Here are the basketball results from Wednesday
Here are the basketball results from Wednesday

Illini Dosunmu

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) secures the ball as he is pressured by Indiana's Rob Phinisee (10) in the first half Sunday.

 Holly Hart, Associated Press

BASKETBALL

RESULTS

Male

COLLEGE

BIG TEN

Indiana 72, Minnesota 67

No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48

TOP 25

No. 1 Kansas 75, TCU 66

No. 4 Dayton at Rhode Island, late night

No. 7 Florida State 73, Notre Dame 71`

No. 14 Villanova 79, No. 8 Seton Hall 77

No. 11 Creighton 91, Georgetown 76

Texas A&M 78, No. 17 Auburn 75

No. 22 Virginia 46, Miami 44

 

