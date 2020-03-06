You are the owner of this article.
Here are the girls Class 3A and 4A state basketball tournament results and pairings
agate

Prep sports graphic

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Class 3A State Tournament

AT REDBIRD ARENA

Results

Chicago Simeon 48, Montini 40

Morton 48, Springfield Lanphier 36

Saturday

11 a.m. - Montini vs. Springfield Lanphier (third place)

1 p.m. - Chicago Simeon vs. Morton (championship)

Class 4A State Tournament

AT REDBIRD ARENA

Results

Fremd 46, Lake Park 34

Lincoln-Way West 68, Bolingbrook 57

Saturday

5:30 p.m. - Lake Park vs. Bolingbrook (third place)

7:15 p.m. - Fremd vs. Lincoln-Way West (championship)

