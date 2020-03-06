Here are the girls Class 3A and 4A state basketball tournament results and pairings

BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Class 3A State Tournament
AT REDBIRD ARENA
Results
Chicago Simeon 48, Montini 40
Morton 48, Springfield Lanphier 36
Saturday
You have free articles remaining.
11 a.m. - Montini vs. Springfield Lanphier (third place)
1 p.m. - Chicago Simeon vs. Morton (championship)
Class 4A State Tournament
AT REDBIRD ARENA
Results
Fremd 46, Lake Park 34
Lincoln-Way West 68, Bolingbrook 57
Saturday
5:30 p.m. - Lake Park vs. Bolingbrook (third place)
7:15 p.m. - Fremd vs. Lincoln-Way West (championship)