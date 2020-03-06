You are the owner of this article.
Here are the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament results, pairings
022320-blm-spt-24isuhoops

Illinois State guard Lijah Donnelly works between Drake's Roman Penn, left, and 7-foot Liam Robbins during the Redbirds' 57-53 Missouri Valley Conference win over the Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Redbird Arena.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

MVC Tournament

(Seedings in parenthesis)

AT ST. LOUIS

Results

Drake 77, Northern Iowa 56

Bradley 64, Southern Illinois 59 

Valparaiso 74, Loyola 73, OT

Missouri State 78, Indiana State 51

Saturday

Game 7 — 2:30 p.m. — Drake (8) vs. Bradley (4) 

Game 8 — 5 p.m. — Valparaiso (7) vs. Missouri State (6)

Sunday

Game 9 — 1:10 p.m. — Winners Games 7 and 8 (championship)

