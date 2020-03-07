You are the owner of this article.
Here are the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament results
Here are the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament results

Redbird logo

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

MVC Tournament

AT ST. LOUIS

Results

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66 (championship)

