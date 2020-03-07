Here are your boys 1A-2A super-sectional and 3A-4A sectional basketball pairings

BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Class 1A super-sectionals
At Jacksonville
Madison vs. Athens
At DeKalb
Aurora Christian vs. Shabbona Indian Creek
At Carbondale
Central A&M vs. Goreville
At Normal (Redbird Arena)
Roanoke-Benson vs. Timothy Christian, 7 p.m.
Class 2A super-sectionals
At Joliet
Chicago Corliss vs. Chicago Orr
At Carbondale
Murphysboro vs. Breese Mater Dei
At DeKalb
Fieldcrest vs. Timothy Christian, 7:30 p.m.
At Springfield
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin
Class 3A sectionals
INVOLVING AREA TEAMS
LINCOLN SECTIONAL
At Lincoln
Tuesday
Game 1 - 7 p.m. - Springfield Lanphier vs. Urbana
Wednesday
Game 2 - 7 p.m. - Lincoln vs. Decatur MacArthur
Friday
Game 3 - 7 p.m. - Winners Games 1 and 2 (championship)
Class 4A sectionals
INVOLVING AREA TEAMS
PEKIN SECTIONAL
At Pekin (unless noted)
Tuesday
Game 1 - 7 p.m. - Collinsville vs. O'Fallon at Belleville West
Game 2 - 7 p.m. - Normal Community vs. Normal West
Friday
Game 3 - 7 p.m. - Winners Games 1 and 2 (championship)