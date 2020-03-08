You are the owner of this article.
Here are your boys 1A-2A super-sectional and 3A-4A sectional basketball pairings
Here are your boys 1A-2A super-sectional and 3A-4A sectional basketball pairings

Prep sports graphic

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Class 1A super-sectionals

At Jacksonville

Madison vs. Athens

At DeKalb

Aurora Christian vs. Shabbona Indian Creek

At Carbondale

Central A&M vs. Goreville

At Normal (Redbird Arena)

Roanoke-Benson vs. Chicago Fenger, 7 p.m.

Class 2A super-sectionals

At Joliet  

Chicago Corliss vs. Chicago Orr

At Carbondale    

Murphysboro vs. Breese Mater Dei

At DeKalb

Fieldcrest vs. Elmhurst Timothy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

At Springfield

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

Class 3A sectionals

INVOLVING AREA TEAMS

LINCOLN SECTIONAL 

At Lincoln

Tuesday

Game 1 - 7 p.m. - Springfield Lanphier vs. Urbana

Wednesday

Game 2 - 7 p.m. - Lincoln vs. Decatur MacArthur

Friday

Game 3 - 7 p.m. - Winners Games 1 and 2 (championship)

Class 4A sectionals

INVOLVING AREA TEAMS

PEKIN SECTIONAL

At Pekin (unless noted)

Tuesday 

Game 1 - 7 p.m. - Collinsville vs. O'Fallon at Belleville West

Game 2  - 7 p.m. - Normal Community vs. Normal West

Friday 

Game 3 - 7 p.m. - Winners Games 1 and 2 (championship)

