Here are your college basketball standings for MVC, Big Ten and CCIW

COLLEGE MEN
Standings
MISSOURI VALLEY
Team;W;L;Pct.
x-Northern Iowa (25-5);14;4;.778
Loyola (21-10);13;5;.722
Bradley (20-11);11;7;.611
Indiana State (18-11);11;7;.611
Southern Illinois (16-15);10;8;.556
Valparaiso (16-15);9;9;.500
Missouri State (15-16);9;9;.500
Drake (18-13);8;10;.444
Illinois State (10-20);5;13;.278
Evansville (9-22);0;18;.000
BIG TEN
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Maryland (23-7);13;6;.684
Michigan State (21-9);13;6;.684
Illinois (20-9;12;6;.667
Wisconsin (19-10);12;6;.667
Penn State (21-9);11;8;.579
Iowa (20-10);11;8;.579
Ohio State (20-9);10;8;.556
Rutgers (19-11);10;9;.526
Michigan (18-11);9;9;.500
Purdue (16-14);9;10;.474
Indiana (18-11);8;10;.444
Minnesota (13-15);7;11;.389
Northwestern (7-21);2;16;.111
Nebraska (7-22);2;16;.111
CCIW
Team;W;L;.Pct.
x-North Central (21-5);14;2;.875
You have free articles remaining.
Augustana (18-8);12;4;.750
Elmhurst (23-5);11;5;.688
Illinois Wesleyan (19-9);11;5;.688
Wheaton (15-11);9;7;.563
Carthage (15-11);7;9;.438
Carroll (12-13);5;11;.313
North Park (4-21);2;14;.125
Millikin (4-21);1;15;.063
COLLEGE WOMEN
Standings
MISSOURI VALLEY
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Missouri State (24-4);14;2;.875
Drake (22-7);14;3;.824
Bradley (20-7);11;5;.688
Illinois State (17-10);9;7;.563
UNI (17-11);9;8;.529
Valparaiso (16-11);8;8;.500
Southern Illinois (15-12);7;9;.438
Loyola (15-12);6;10;.375
Indiana State (5-23);3;13;.188
Evansville (3-24);0;16;.000
CCIW
Team;W;L;.Pct.
x-Wheaton (20-7);12;4;.750
Illinois Wesleyan (19-8);11;5;.688
North Park (17-9);10;6;.625
Millikin (16-10);9;7;.563
Augustana (14-13);8;8;.500
North Central (12-15);7;9;.438
Carthage (11-14);6;10;.375
Elmhurst (10-15);5;11;.313
Carroll (9-16);4;12;.250
(x) - regular-season champion