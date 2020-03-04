Here are your college basketball standings for MVC, Big Ten and CCIW
agate

021520-blm-spt-19isuwomen

Illinois State forward Lexi Wallen looks for a 3-point shot during the Redbirds' Missouri Valley Conference game against Loyola on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Redbird Arena. Wallen scored a career-high 35 points as ISU won, 86-85, in double overtime.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

COLLEGE MEN

Standings

MISSOURI VALLEY

Team;W;L;Pct.

x-Northern Iowa (25-5);14;4;.778

Loyola (21-10);13;5;.722

Bradley (20-11);11;7;.611

Indiana State (18-11);11;7;.611

Southern Illinois (16-15);10;8;.556

Valparaiso (16-15);9;9;.500

Missouri State (15-16);9;9;.500

Drake (18-13);8;10;.444

Illinois State (10-20);5;13;.278

Evansville (9-22);0;18;.000

BIG TEN

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Maryland (23-7);13;6;.684

Michigan State (21-9);13;6;.684

Illinois (20-9;12;6;.667

Wisconsin (19-10);12;6;.667

Penn State (21-9);11;8;.579

Iowa (20-10);11;8;.579

Ohio State (20-9);10;8;.556

Rutgers (19-11);10;9;.526

Michigan (18-11);9;9;.500

Purdue (16-14);9;10;.474

Indiana (18-11);8;10;.444

Minnesota (13-15);7;11;.389

Northwestern (7-21);2;16;.111

Nebraska (7-22);2;16;.111

CCIW

Team;W;L;.Pct.

x-North Central (21-5);14;2;.875

Augustana (18-8);12;4;.750

Elmhurst (23-5);11;5;.688

Illinois Wesleyan (19-9);11;5;.688

Wheaton (15-11);9;7;.563

Carthage (15-11);7;9;.438

Carroll (12-13);5;11;.313

North Park (4-21);2;14;.125

Millikin (4-21);1;15;.063

COLLEGE WOMEN

Standings

MISSOURI VALLEY

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Missouri State (24-4);14;2;.875

Drake (22-7);14;3;.824

Bradley (20-7);11;5;.688

Illinois State (17-10);9;7;.563

UNI (17-11);9;8;.529

Valparaiso (16-11);8;8;.500

Southern Illinois (15-12);7;9;.438

Loyola (15-12);6;10;.375

Indiana State (5-23);3;13;.188

Evansville (3-24);0;16;.000

CCIW

Team;W;L;.Pct.

x-Wheaton (20-7);12;4;.750

Illinois Wesleyan (19-8);11;5;.688

North Park (17-9);10;6;.625

Millikin (16-10);9;7;.563

Augustana (14-13);8;8;.500

North Central (12-15);7;9;.438

Carthage (11-14);6;10;.375

Elmhurst (10-15);5;11;.313

Carroll (9-16);4;12;.250

(x) - regular-season champion

