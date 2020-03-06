You are the owner of this article.
Here are your Friday softball summaries
agate

Here are your Friday softball summaries

Redbird logo

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Illinois State

ISU 4, CAMPBELL 1

At Baton Rouge, La.

Illinois State;000;120;0;- 4-7-1

Campbell;100;000;0;- 1-2-2

Day (W, 6-4) and Kennedy; Barefoot (L, 5-5), Parker (6) and Rios.

ILLINOIS STATE - 2B - Leonard. HR - Wiebel (solo in fifth). Two hits - Leonard, Coursey, Borries. RBI - Coursey 2, Wiebel, Leonard. Pitching - Day (7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 SO).

