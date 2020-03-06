Here are your Friday softball summaries

SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Illinois State
ISU 4, CAMPBELL 1
At Baton Rouge, La.
Illinois State;000;120;0;- 4-7-1
Campbell;100;000;0;- 1-2-2
Day (W, 6-4) and Kennedy; Barefoot (L, 5-5), Parker (6) and Rios.
ILLINOIS STATE - 2B - Leonard. HR - Wiebel (solo in fifth). Two hits - Leonard, Coursey, Borries. RBI - Coursey 2, Wiebel, Leonard. Pitching - Day (7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 SO).
