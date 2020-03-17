You are the owner of this article.
Here is a listing of the Central Illinois Conference boys all-conference basketball team
BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Central Illinois Conference all-stars

FIRST TEAM

*Connor Heaton, Sr.;Central A&M

*Griffin Andricks, Sr.;Central A&M

*Jalen Quinn, So.;Tuscola

Jacob Paradee, Sr.;Central A&M

Graham Meisenhelter, So.;Meridian

Terron Reed, Jr.;St. Teresa

AREA HONORABLE MENTION

Zeke Hickman, Jr., Clinton

(*) - unanimous selection

